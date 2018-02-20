Illinois company will make 40 chimes for Flight 93 Tower of Voices

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A central Illinois percussion manufacturer has won the contract to make 40 wind chimes for the Flight 93 National Memorial Tower of Voices, the Peoria Journal Star reported.

Fugate Inc., of Washington, Ill., was awarded the contract by the National Park Service, which oversees the memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County.

The company will build and deliver aluminum wind chimes and related components for the Tower of Voices, the final phase of major construction of the Flight 93 Memorial's original design.

The 93-foot tower will be a “visual and audible reminder of the courageous actions of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93” on 9/11, the National Park Service said.

Each of the 40 wind-activated chimes in the tower interior will produce a musical tone that harmonizes with surrounding chimes, the agency said.

Construction on the Tower of Voices began in October 2017 and is expected to be completed in time for the next 9/11 observance. Altoona-based contractor Leonard S. Fiore Inc. was awarded the construction contract in November.

The chimes are expected to be installed in May, the newspaper said.

Fugate Inc. specializes in custom drums, xylophones, marimbas and other percussion instruments, according to the company's website.

The small business got assistance with its bid proposal from the Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Center at Bradley University's Turner Center for Entrepreneurship, the Journal Star said.

