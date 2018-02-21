Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

EQT splits drilling, pipeline operations into separate businesses

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
An EQT rig for extracting natural gas stands in the snow in Amwell, Washington County.
EQT headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh
Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp. announced today that it will split its oil and gas drilling operations from the portion of the company that focuses on pipeline infrastructure.

The company's board of directors voted unanimously to approve the plan to create a standalone, publicly traded corporation that will focus on the transportation of its products.

Under the separation plan, EQT shareholders will retain their shares of EQT stock and receive a share of the new, independent midstream company. Both companies will remain headquartered in Pittsburgh.

“The decision to build our midstream business in parallel with upstream growth has created one of the strongest midstream companies in the Appalachian Basin,” said

James Rohr, EQT's lead independent director.

“This transaction represents a new chapter for our business as we unlock the value created during the past 10 years,” Rohr said.

EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

