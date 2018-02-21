Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Erie man, 27, gets more than 50 years in fatal shooting

Erie Times-news | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 13 hours ago

ERIE — An Erie man who was caught on video shooting another man will spend up to 51 years and four months in state prison for third-degree murder and other crimes.

The defendant, Merle A. Page Jr., 27, on Wednesday received a total of 25 years and eight months to 51 years and four months in state prison from Erie County Judge William R. Cunningham.

Cunningham sentenced Page to 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder. He also sentenced Page on counts of reckless endangerment, possession of the instrument of a crime and carrying a firearm without a license, and was revoked in two previous criminal cases.

The sentences were in the standard range of state sentencing guidelines. Page received credit for time served in the Erie County Prison since Jan. 17, 2017, the day he turned himself in to Erie police in connection with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Marcell Flemings two days earlier.

A jury convicted Page of third-degree murder and the other charges on Jan. 9, after hearing one day of testimony.

Surveillance video of the shooting played a major role in the case. It showed that Page and Flemings got into a physical altercation at a gas station at East Sixth and Parade Streets and exchanged words before Page went to the gold vehicle he'd arrived in and retrieved a gun.

He then fired the gun at Flemings five times, according to information presented at the trial. Flemings died at UPMC Hamot shortly after the shooting.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office asked jurors at the trial to convict Page of first-degree murder, or a premeditated killing. But the defense, which did not dispute Page shot Flemings, argued that Page acted too impulsively to have formed the specific intent to kill that is necessary for a first-degree murder conviction.

