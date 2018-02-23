Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Uniontown tornado victims can get help next week at resource center

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Housing debris is scattered through the yards of home near North Gallatin Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown. A tornado touched down on Thursday night causing large swaths of property damage.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Housing debris is scattered through the yards of home near North Gallatin Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown. A tornado touched down on Thursday night causing large swaths of property damage.

A multi-agency resource center for victims of last week's tornado in Uniontown will be open Monday and Tuesday.

Caseworkers will be available at the center to meet with victims and help them locate organizations to help with specific recovery efforts. Representatives from several area agencies will be available to help with a variety of needs, from cleaning up to long-term assistance.

A rare February EF1 tornado Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. brought wind gusts of up to 105 mph to the heavily residential area, damaging or destroying homes and businesses centered on North Gallatin Avenue.

In total, 218 buildings were damaged ­— 22 were destroyed, nine were heavily damaged, 73 had minor damage and 114 needed a cleanup, according to emergency officials.

The center will be open at Fayette County Community Action at 108 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown on Monday from noon to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bus transportation to the center will be available.

Anyone applying for help at the center should bring a proof of residence or address.

It was the first time since 1950 that a tornado struck in the Pittsburgh region in February, according to the National Weather Service. Firefighters rescued people who were trapped in their homes or cars; one person sustained minor injuries.

Officials estimated that the tornado traveled about three-quarters of a mile, leaving damage contained to the north and east sides of the city.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

