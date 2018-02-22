Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Cop rescued from atop cruiser in rising flood waters in Washington County

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Emergency responders rescued a police officer who was trapped on top of his cruiser after it got stuck in rising flood waters in Washington County this morning.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Courtney Hill and Patterson roads in Union Township shortly after 6 a.m., according to a 911 supervisor.

Officers from the Monongahela City Police Department, which covers Union Township, were able to spot their colleague on the vehicle and called in a rescue boat to retrieve him, the supervisor said.

A flood watch is in effect for the section of Washington County where the incident occurred, according to the National Weather Service office in Moon Township.

The forecast calls for between 1 inch and 1 1/2 inches of rain to fall today and as much as 3 inches through Sunday, which is adding to the already heavily saturated ground and high stream levels.

The intersection is near a tributary of the Monongahela River.

Union Township's board of supervisors earlier this week declared a state of emergency because if widespread flooding and landslides in the area, according to a posting on the municipality's Facebook page.

Officials are pursuing an emergency application with the state Dept. of Environmental Protection for help to remove downed and unsafe trees along the creeks and stream banks in the township, according to the social media post.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

