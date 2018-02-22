Black lung clinics coming to Armstrong, Fayette counties
Area coal miners can get assistance with black lung testing at clinics being held this spring in Armstrong and Fayette counties.
Lungs at Work, a nonprofit federal black lung clinic based in McMurray, Washington County, is launching a new option for black lung testing at the following events:
• March 26 (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – American Legion Post 325, 365 Beagle Club Road, Cowansville.
• April 25 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – American Legion Post 51, 508 E. Main St., Uniontown.
The nonprofit will offer health assessments, pulmonary screenings, pulse oximetry testing, benefits counseling and assistance with federal black lung applications.
To schedule an appointment, call 724-941-1650. Participants should bring a health insurance card.
