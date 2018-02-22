Threat at Somerset County high school investigated by state police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police said a student at Rockwood Junior/Senior High School in Somerset County made a “threatening comment” Wednesday during school.

Multiple students overheard the comment and it was reported to troopers who conducted numerous interviews, according to a news release.

Police said that they don't believe an immediate threat exists at the school in Rockwood, which is in southern Somerset County, not far from the state line.

Police had a presence in the district Thursday. Troopers did not list the student's gender or age or say whether charges would be filed.

The incident was the third state police reported investigating in the county this week. Other threats occurred at Shade High School and North Star High School , according to authorities.

Somerset Borough police investigated rumors of a threat at the school district there this week.

School districts and police around the area have been grappling with threats and rumors of threats since a former student killed 17 people in a shooting spree Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.