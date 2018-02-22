Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Mini-casino license awarded for Cumberland County location after initial bid invalidated

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

A mini-casino license was awarded for a Cumberland County location Thursday after a winning bid the previous day was invalidated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc. had Thursday's winning bid of $8.1 million for a location centered in South Newton Township, which is just southeast of Harrisburg off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A snafu with an initial winning $9.8 million bid submitted by Sands Bethworks Gaming LLC that was opened Wednesday prompted gaming officials to reconvene a meeting Thursday to award the license to the only other bidder — Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc.

Sands Bethworks Gaming listed a location centered in Hempfield Township, Mercer County, near the Ohio border, but gaming officials later Wednesday said that spot encroached on the 25-mile exclusive zone of another proposed mini-casino awarded earlier this month in Lawrence County.

Greenwood owns Parx Casino outside Philadelphia in Bucks County and the company also partnered with Maryland-based Cordish Companies to secure a $40.1 million bid to build a mini-casino in Westmoreland County.

The joint bid identified Derry Township as the central location in a 15-mile radius where it proposed to build a facility that can house up to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.

Greenwood has until Monday to pay. The next license auction will be held March 7.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

