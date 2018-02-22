Flooding causes road closings in Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT District 12 warned motorists of several road closings in the region Thursday afternoon as a result of flooding.

Valerie Petersen, spokeswoman at District 12 in Uniontown, said in Fayette County, Rehoboth Church Road between Harmony Church Road in Washington Township and Happy Valley Road in Perry Township was closed.

Closed in Westmoreland County:

• Creek Road between Route 259 and Midget Camp Road in Fairfield Township

• Bairdstown Road from the on ramp from Route 22 East to the Indiana County line

• Park Hill Road between Ridge Road and Lincoln Way in North Huntingdon

Closed in Washington County:

• State Route 18 between Trinity Drive in North Franklin and South Main Street in Washington

• State Route 40 between Franklin Farms Road in North Franklin

• Atlas Street in Canton Township

• Route 221 between Chestnut Street and Pleasant Valley Road in Buffalo Township

• State Route 837 between Ridge Avenue and Poplar Street in Monongahela

• Linden Creek Road between Cheslock Road Linden Vue Drive in North Strabane Township

• Courtney Hill Road between Patterson Road and Main Street Extension in Union Township

• Little Daniels Run between Urquhart Road and Mong Road in North Bethlehem Township

• Almond Road between Main Street in Ellsworth Borough and Wherry Road in Somerset Township

• Plumsock Road between Conger Road in Morris Township.

• Hackney Station Road in Amwell Township

• Bentleyville Road between Hazelkirk Road and the intersection of Park Avenue and Taylor Dogdan Road in Carroll Township.

Motorists are urged to not drive through standing water, Petersen said.

She urged motorists to drive with caution and not travel through ponding water and be alert for changes in roadway conditions.