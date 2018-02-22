Greene County cultivator gets green light to grow medical marijuana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greene County cultivation company can begin growing medical marijuana, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday.

Wolf said the state Health Department has approved AGRiMED Industries in Carmichaels to begin operations, bringing the statewide total to 11 grower/processors.

"Each week, we are making great strides in expanding our network where patients can get medical marijuana," Wolf said in a statement. "The approval of the eleventh grower/processor is another positive step forward. With the first medical marijuana dispensed just this week, we are pleased to see progress toward full program implementation continue."

More than 19,600 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program. Doctors have certified 5,000 of those registrants. In the first week of medical marijuana sales, more than 1,300 patients have received medication from a dispensary, the state said. So far, six dispensaries are selling medical marijuana products.

"Our team is diligently working to inspect dispensaries so we can expand access to medication," Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. "Each of these inspections ensures that all standards set out by the regulations and their facilities are met, and the sites are safe and secure. The program continues to work to provide operational locations to help get medical marijuana to patients."

Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016. Medical marijuana in Pennsylvania will be available in pills, oils, tinctures or ointments. The Health Department is regulating the program, which forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form.

Under state law, patients can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Qualified patients with a doctor's recommendation will receive a Pennsylvania medical marijuana identification card, allowing the purchase of medical marijuana from an authorized state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Dispensaries also are allowed to sell equipment, such as vaping devices for liquid forms, to administer medical marijuana.

