Regional

State troopers to visit many Westmoreland County schools starting Monday

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Ken Iwaniec holds the hat that belonged to his son Kenton, a state trooper killed by a drunken driver in 2008.
Students at many schools in Westmoreland County can expect to see state troopers in the hallways under a new school visitation system involving Troop A in Greensburg and the Kiski Valley station.

“Beginning Monday, we will begin randomly visiting schools in our primary jurisdictions,” said state police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani.

Limani said the visits have several purposes, including allowing troopers to meet administrative leaders at schools, learn the layout of buildings, increase officer visibility and interact with students.

“We believe it will be beneficial for everyone involved,” Limani said.

Limani said the “random” visits are not in direct response to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 were killed, or a direct response to a recent spike in threats at area schools.

“Honestly, the morning of the (Florida) shooting ... before it happened ... our commanding officer at Troop A, Capt. Thomas E. Dubovi, called a meeting and said he felt a need for us to start this program of more visits at the individual schools. ... Just going in and learning who the people in charge of the individual schools are, the building layouts and interacting with the kids as well as meeting staff, too,” Limani said.

“Who knows? Maybe we'll deter a crime, too,” he said.

Limani noted that he issued an advisory on the plan so parents are not alarmed if they see a state police vehicle at a school.

“Basically, if a trooper does not have anything breaking or doesn't have to be in court, he or she will stop at a school within the Troop A or Kiski Valley jurisdiction where they normally patrol. It could be any time of day ... morning or afternoon,” Limani said.

Troopers occasionally will have lunch and interact with students.

“Our goal is to maintain the safe environment area children already enjoy,” Limani said.

Limani said troopers will visit schools only within their jurisdictions. For example, Jeannette School District falls within the Jeannette Police Department jurisdiction, so troopers won't visit there.

In the Greater Latrobe School District, Latrobe Elementary School is patrolled by Latrobe City Police, so it will not be visited. However, schools outside the city — Baggaley and Mt. View elementary schools, the middle and high school — will get trooper visits.

“These will not be all-day visits or anything like that. It's just to get to know one another a little better and in response to different societal norms today,” Limani said.

Limani said district superintendents have been notified of the visits.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

