Regional

Police look for 'attractive' suspect in Fayette home invasion, robbery

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

State police are searching for a man believed to have attacked a Fayette County woman this week during a home invasion.

The suspect tried to break in through the front door and garage of a home belonging to an 88-year-old Bullskin Township woman around 4 p.m. Wednesday for about 30 minutes before pushing in a window air conditioning unit, according to a news release.

During a confrontation in the Kreinbrook Hill Road home's living room, the suspect grabbed the woman's arm and demanded money. She gave the man $100 and he fled, according to police.

The woman described the suspect as a thin white man in his early 20s who was attractive, clean and “not the type that would do this,” police said in the release.

Police said the man is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He had blond hair underneath a baseball cap and no facial hair, and he wore jeans.

Troopers have noticed a trend of burglaries in the areas of Kreinbrook Hill and Sweitzer roads and issued a warning Friday to those residents, asking them to be vigilant.On one occasion, the suspect was casing a residence and told a homeowner that he was looking for his keys before fleeing the area.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect should call troopers at 724-439-7111.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

