Indiana man to serve up to 30 years for 3 burglaries and sexual assault
Updated 9 hours ago
An Indiana Borough man convicted last year of three burglaries and sexually assaulting a woman asleep on a couch during a 2016 break-in will spend up to 30 years in prison.
Braheen A. Acres, 25, was sentenced Friday to serve nine to 30 years at a state prison by Indiana County President Judge William Martin. A jury in May convicted him on three counts of burglary and single counts of aggravated indecent assault, criminal trespass, theft and harassment, according to District Attorney Patrick Dougherty.
Borough police arrested Acres in September 2016 for breaking into three apartments, including one on Wayne Avenue where he assaulted the woman.
Acres was arrested while police investigated two of the break-ins on Sept. 4 and noticed an open door on another residence. Police reported that Acres attempted to escape through a second-floor window. He couldn't get off the roof and was taken into custody.
