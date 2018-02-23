Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police charge Cowansville man with making bomb threat against Karns City High School

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 8:06 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

State police in Butler County have charged an 18-year-old Cowansville man with making a bomb threat against Karns City High School.

Garrett Michael DeBacco, who turned 18 on Feb. 17, was charged with the felony on Friday. He was being held in the Butler County Jail on $50,000 bail.

According to a notice from the district, a bomb threat was found at the Fairview Township high school on Tuesday.

In a news release, state police said the threat had been written in a bathroom.

“We immediately notified state police and evacuated the building,” Superintendent Eric D. Ritzert said in the notice posted to the district's website. “State police worked with our school police officers to determine the threat was not credible.”

Ritzert said the district takes all threats seriously and “will implement all appropriate disciplinary action under our student code of conduct and the Pennsylvania State Law.”

Karns City has five school police officers. All are retired state police officers.

“If you see or hear any disturbing statement involving our schools or our students, please immediately report it to local law enforcement and the school district,” Ritzert said.

DeBacco is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday before District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me