Two men shot, killed in New Castle Sunday night

Two men were shot and killed in New Castle Sunday night, city police said.

Police went to the area of Franklin Avenue and Paul Street around 10 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot, police said.

Officers were lead to a residence at 844 Franklin Ave., where two men, both with gunshot wounds, were found on the second floor.

One of the men was already dead; the second was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he died a short time later, according to police.

The victims' names were not immediately released. No information on a motive was provided.

New Castle police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 724-656-3586, or submit a tip on the department's website at www.newcastlepd.com .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.