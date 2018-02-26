Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Fayette County woman ordered to jail in connection with assaults, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

A judge ordered a 24-year-old Uniontown woman be held in the Fayette County Prison on charges of breaking through the front door of an apartment late Sunday and assaulting a man and woman inside.

Tea S. Kellam was arraigned before Uniontown District Judge Michael Metros on charges of burglary, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass filed by state police in Uniontown in connection with the 10:22 p.m. assault in the Woodview Terrance apartment.

Police allege Kellam broke through the front door and assaulted a 23-year-old man, striking him in the face and body, then attacked a 24-year-old woman, striking her on the back of her head and neck with a closed fist.

Police did not report either victim required hospital treatment.

Metros ordered Kellam held in the county jail after she failed to post $20,000 bond, according to court dockets.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

