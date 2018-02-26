Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania courts collect about half of what they're owed

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Westmoreland County judges ordered about $14.4 million in payments in civil and criminal cases in 2017, but only about half likely will be collected, based on data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Allegheny County judges ordered about $40 million payments, though less than half — 43 percent — probably will be collected, according on its track record from previous years.

Judges statewide in 2017 ordered nearly $411 million be paid in fees, fines, costs and restitution, figures from the state courts office show. Again, only about half ever will likely be collected.

State data shows that Common Pleas courts through 2017 had collected about 49 percent of the total payments that judges ordered in 2008.

While magistrate courts had collected about 96 percent of the payments district judges ordered in 2008, those payments are relative small compared to judgments coming out of Common Pleas courts.

In 2017, Pennsylvania courts received nearly $471 million — with 80 percent coming from payments for judgments issued in previous years.

About $34 million of that total, or 16 percent, was restitution paid to people, companies and other private entities.

The rest was divvied up among state and local governments, with the state taking $227 million, counties receiving $157.5 million and municipalities getting $44 million. Local agencies, such as airport and parking authorities, received $4 million, or less than 1 percent, according to state courts figures released Monday.

Westmoreland County courts collected and distributed nearly $13 million, with about $1 million going to private restitution.

Allegheny County courts handled about $36 million, including $3 million in private restitution.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

