Murrysville man in jail for child porn now charged with rape

Murrysville police on Monday filed rape charges against a teen already facing trial for child pornography after he allegedly took photos and videos of two girls.

Daniel David Lawrence, 19, was arraigned on charges of rape and corruption of minors for allegedly assaulting a girl in her home last summer, police said.

The alleged assault occurred between Aug. 1 and Sept. 29 after Lawrence was extradited from Georgia to Murrysville to stand trial in the first of two child pornography cases pending against him, Officer Matthew Panigal reported in court documents.

Lawrence in May recorded video of sexual encounters with a 17-year-old teen without her permission, police alleged in that case.

Export District Judge Charles Conway revoked Lawrence's bail in September after Murrysville police began investigating another criminal case against him.

A 14-year-old girl reported that Lawrence had requested and received photographs of her partially nude via the social media app Snapchat. The photo request occurred while Lawrence awaited a preliminary hearing in the first case, Panigal reported.

“A condition of Lawrence's (original) bond was that he have no sexual contact with minors,” Panigal wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed in the new case.

Panigal alleged that the sexual assault occurred when Lawrence was 18 and the girl was 14.

Conway remanded Lawrence to the Westmoreland County Prison, where he has been held since Sept. 29 on $50,000 bond.

