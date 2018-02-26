Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Murrysville man in jail for child porn now charged with rape

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Daniel David Lawrence
Daniel David Lawrence

Updated 8 hours ago

Murrysville police on Monday filed rape charges against a teen already facing trial for child pornography after he allegedly took photos and videos of two girls.

Daniel David Lawrence, 19, was arraigned on charges of rape and corruption of minors for allegedly assaulting a girl in her home last summer, police said.

The alleged assault occurred between Aug. 1 and Sept. 29 after Lawrence was extradited from Georgia to Murrysville to stand trial in the first of two child pornography cases pending against him, Officer Matthew Panigal reported in court documents.

Lawrence in May recorded video of sexual encounters with a 17-year-old teen without her permission, police alleged in that case.

Export District Judge Charles Conway revoked Lawrence's bail in September after Murrysville police began investigating another criminal case against him.

A 14-year-old girl reported that Lawrence had requested and received photographs of her partially nude via the social media app Snapchat. The photo request occurred while Lawrence awaited a preliminary hearing in the first case, Panigal reported.

“A condition of Lawrence's (original) bond was that he have no sexual contact with minors,” Panigal wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed in the new case.

Panigal alleged that the sexual assault occurred when Lawrence was 18 and the girl was 14.

Conway remanded Lawrence to the Westmoreland County Prison, where he has been held since Sept. 29 on $50,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me