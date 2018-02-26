Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Rare visitor to West Mifflin: a snowy owl

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Experts say this snowy owl, spotted Monday morning in West Mifflin, is farther south in western Pennsylvania than the arctic birds usually travel in the winter.
Courtesy of Dan Dasynich
Experts say this snowy owl, spotted Monday morning in West Mifflin, is farther south in western Pennsylvania than the arctic birds usually travel in the winter.
This snowy owl, usually an arctic resident, was spotted along Route 885 in West Mifflin on Monday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Courtesy of Dan Dasynich
This snowy owl, usually an arctic resident, was spotted along Route 885 in West Mifflin on Monday, Feb. 27, 2018.
This snowy owl, spotted atop a utility pole along Route 885 in West Mifflin on Monday morning, is farther south than the birds usually migrate in western Pennsylvania. 'Snowies,' as they are known by bird watchers, will start returning to their arctic homes sometime next month.
Courtesy of Dan Dasynich
This snowy owl, spotted atop a utility pole along Route 885 in West Mifflin on Monday morning, is farther south than the birds usually migrate in western Pennsylvania. 'Snowies,' as they are known by bird watchers, will start returning to their arctic homes sometime next month.

Updated 10 hours ago

A Pittsburgh amateur photographer got an early spring surprise Monday morning: A snowy owl perched on a pole near the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

A visitor from the Canadian Arctic, the regal white owl of Harry Potter and cigar box fame, dips down into Pennsylvania in the winter, this year more so than most, and is a rare visitor in the southwestern portion of the state.

Dan Dasynich, of Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place, is an amateur wildlife photographer who chronicles the Hays bald eagles.

A contractor by profession, Dasynich was leaving a job site in Peters Township around 8:30 a.m. Monday, driving along Route 885 in West Mifflin.

“I usually look on the telephone poles to see the red-tailed hawks,” he said.

“Lo and behold, there was an all-white raptor.”

It was Dasynich's first-ever sighting of a snowy owl.

And, as fate sometimes falls for photographers, he didn't have his camera.

He hurried home, spun around and went back to the Route 885 site to find the owl still sitting on the same pole.

“I was definitely shocked,” Dasynich said. “I know they don't come down here a lot. It's a gorgeous raptor no matter how you slice it.”

The snowy owls that visit Pennsylvania in the winter come from the Canadian Arctic, according to Scott Weidensaul of Schuylkill County, who is a co-director of Project SNOWstorm , a research project, now in its fourth year studying the migration of the snowy owls.

“This winter has seen a decent but not historic movement of snowy owls in this part of the world,” he said in an interview Monday.

There have been dozens of sightings throughout the state this winter, with a fair number of them around Lake Erie.

Some of the birds will stay in the same area, while other will move about a lot, according to Weidensaul, whose research includes outfitting some of the owls with transmitters to track their travels.

Just two weeks ago, project researchers caught and put a transmitter on a snowy owl at Assateague Island in Maryland. That bird flew more than 500 miles within a week, from Maryland to Delaware to northeastern Pennsylvania, then nonstop to New Jersey.

The snowies will head back to their breeding grounds in mid-March and April, according to Weidensaul.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me