Rare visitor to West Mifflin: a snowy owl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh amateur photographer got an early spring surprise Monday morning: A snowy owl perched on a pole near the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

A visitor from the Canadian Arctic, the regal white owl of Harry Potter and cigar box fame, dips down into Pennsylvania in the winter, this year more so than most, and is a rare visitor in the southwestern portion of the state.

Dan Dasynich, of Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place, is an amateur wildlife photographer who chronicles the Hays bald eagles.

A contractor by profession, Dasynich was leaving a job site in Peters Township around 8:30 a.m. Monday, driving along Route 885 in West Mifflin.

“I usually look on the telephone poles to see the red-tailed hawks,” he said.

“Lo and behold, there was an all-white raptor.”

It was Dasynich's first-ever sighting of a snowy owl.

And, as fate sometimes falls for photographers, he didn't have his camera.

He hurried home, spun around and went back to the Route 885 site to find the owl still sitting on the same pole.

“I was definitely shocked,” Dasynich said. “I know they don't come down here a lot. It's a gorgeous raptor no matter how you slice it.”

The snowy owls that visit Pennsylvania in the winter come from the Canadian Arctic, according to Scott Weidensaul of Schuylkill County, who is a co-director of Project SNOWstorm , a research project, now in its fourth year studying the migration of the snowy owls.

“This winter has seen a decent but not historic movement of snowy owls in this part of the world,” he said in an interview Monday.

There have been dozens of sightings throughout the state this winter, with a fair number of them around Lake Erie.

Some of the birds will stay in the same area, while other will move about a lot, according to Weidensaul, whose research includes outfitting some of the owls with transmitters to track their travels.

Just two weeks ago, project researchers caught and put a transmitter on a snowy owl at Assateague Island in Maryland. That bird flew more than 500 miles within a week, from Maryland to Delaware to northeastern Pennsylvania, then nonstop to New Jersey.

The snowies will head back to their breeding grounds in mid-March and April, according to Weidensaul.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.