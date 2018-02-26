WVa. officials propose changes to big-game hunting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia wildlife officials have proposed a host of changes to big-game hunting seasons.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Division of Natural Resources biologists presented Sunday before the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission, which will vote April 22.
The biggest change would be the introduction of a three-day “Mountaineer Heritage Season,” in which hunters could only use primitive weapons to hunt deer and bear.
Other proposals would split the firearm and archery seasons for wild boar between fall 2018 and February 2019. The archery season for urban deer would also be split, while the one for black bears would be consolidated.
The division's assistant wildlife chief, Gary Foster, says the proposed changes would offer more recreational opportunities, minimize harm to wildlife populations and encourage earlier purchases of hunting licenses.