Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Coroner: Troopers justified in using deadly force against Washington County man

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Anthony Gallo
Anthony Gallo

Updated 10 hours ago

Pennsylvania State Police troopers acted appropriately when they shot and killed a Washington County man armed with a 4-inch knife at a Canton mobile home park last year, Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco ruled Monday.

Anthony Gallo, 34, died Oct. 1 of multiple gunshot wounds near his Mark Avenue home. His death was ruled a homicide, but Warco determined the deadly force was justified during an inquest into Gallo's death.

Officials from the Washington County District Attorney's office played audio recordings from the two troopers who responded to the call, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

According to the TV station, one officer said: "'Show me your hands,' we were screaming it. Looked like a 4- to 5-inch blade in his hand. Rifle was already at the ready, no time to switch to something else. I was in fear of my life. He never let go of that knife."

Another officer who trains troopers in the use of deadly force testified that such force was justified and there was an immediate deadly threat before the officers, WPXI reported.

The deadly series of events began about 4 p.m. the day of Gallo's death when he began going door-to-door and harassing neighbors. He broke into another trailer, and his mother called 911 for an ambulance. She had said she'd hoped to get her son mental health treatment.

Police arrived and identified themselves, and Gallo retreated into a neighboring mobile home, from which one person escaped. Two officers followed him inside and opened fire when he ignored commands to drop the knife.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me