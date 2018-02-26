Coroner: Troopers justified in using deadly force against Washington County man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers acted appropriately when they shot and killed a Washington County man armed with a 4-inch knife at a Canton mobile home park last year, Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco ruled Monday.

Anthony Gallo, 34, died Oct. 1 of multiple gunshot wounds near his Mark Avenue home. His death was ruled a homicide, but Warco determined the deadly force was justified during an inquest into Gallo's death.

Officials from the Washington County District Attorney's office played audio recordings from the two troopers who responded to the call, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

According to the TV station, one officer said: "'Show me your hands,' we were screaming it. Looked like a 4- to 5-inch blade in his hand. Rifle was already at the ready, no time to switch to something else. I was in fear of my life. He never let go of that knife."

Another officer who trains troopers in the use of deadly force testified that such force was justified and there was an immediate deadly threat before the officers, WPXI reported.

The deadly series of events began about 4 p.m. the day of Gallo's death when he began going door-to-door and harassing neighbors. He broke into another trailer, and his mother called 911 for an ambulance. She had said she'd hoped to get her son mental health treatment.

Police arrived and identified themselves, and Gallo retreated into a neighboring mobile home, from which one person escaped. Two officers followed him inside and opened fire when he ignored commands to drop the knife.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.