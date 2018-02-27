Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Region saw more vacant rental housing in 2017

The Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
A sign advertising a rental along Main Street in Greensburg. (Trib photo)
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh metro area saw an uptick in rental vacancies in 2017, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

About 9.7 percent of rental units in the seven-county area were vacant sometime in 2017 versus 7.4 percent in 2016. The metro area includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The increase could be due to new rental units coming onto the market.

While the state and national vacancy rates also increased, they saw less of a jump between 2016 and 2017. Pennsylvania's rate went from 6.3 percent to 7.2 percent; the national rate went from 6.9 percent to 7.2 percent.

The metro area also saw an increase in owner-occupied unit vacancies, with the rate going from 1.8 percent to 2.2 percent between 2016 and 2017. The state rate went from 1.7 percent to 1.8 percent while the national rate dropped from 1.7 percent to 1.6 percent.

