Regional

Sex offender convicted of raping girl gets life in prison

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
DAYTON, Ohio — A registered sex offender convicted of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old Ohio girl who had been waiting for a school bus has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A judge in Dayton sentenced 39-year-old Randy Stanaford on Tuesday. Jurors earlier found him guilty of rape and kidnapping of a minor younger than 13.

Prosecutors said the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in September 2016. They said Stanaford had a knife when he grabbed the girl and raped her in a nearby yard. Stanaford pleaded not guilty

State records show Stanaford spent five years in prison for attempted kidnapping and public indecency. His sex offender registration listed him as living homeless in Dayton.

A message was left Tuesday for Stanaford's attorney who previously said they planned to appeal.

