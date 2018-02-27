Fayette County student's school shooting 'joke' lands him in jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police on Tuesday filed criminal charges against a Connellsville Area High School student who claimed a remark he posted a day earlier on social media threatening a shooting at the school “was a joke.”

Cole P. Firestone, 18, of Normalville, faces charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Tuesday, according to Trooper Adam Sikorski of the Uniontown station.

Troopers were dispatched to the high school at 8:15 a.m. after police learned that a student threatened to “shoot up” the school in a Facebook talk group, Sikorski reported in a news release. They identified Firestone as the student who made the comments, and classes were not impacted.

“Firestone admitted to sending the text but related it was intended to be a joke,” Sikorski said.

Another district student was charged this month with writing a threat in a girl's bathroom at the high school that prompted an evacuation of the school, said David McDonald, acting superintendent.

“Any type of threat ... all these type of statements are not a joke. And we've made it crystal clear to our students that we intend to prosecute them all to the fullest extent that the law allows,” McDonald said. “When students come to school, we believe they need to worry about getting an education ... not being in fear of their safety.”

McDonald credited another student with coming forward with information enabling school officials and police to quickly identify the person responsible.

“We've stressed to our students that we need their help with these type of things, and we've stressed to our communities that we need their help ... that they are part of the equation, too,” McDonald said.

A search of Firestone's home did not turn up any illegal weapons, Sikorski reported. Police seized his cellphone.

State police said Connellsville City Police assisted.

According to online records, Firestone was ordered held in the Fayette County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on March 13.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.