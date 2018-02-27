Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Walk Pa offers virtual tour of state's 67 counties

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 3:25 p.m.
For those who would like to walk through all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties, but have neither the time nor the motivation, Penn State Extension is offering the opportunity to take a virtual walk around the state and learn the history of all the counties.

The free program, Everybody Walk Pa, gives people a chance to participate individually or in teams of up to five people, while benefitting from walking or exercising an average of 10 miles per week at their own pace and their own meeting place. Team captains will report the mileage for their team each week.

“This is a great program for work sites, schools, community groups or any other group. Even your dog can be a member of your team,” said Karen Bracey, extension educator for Penn State Extension in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County.

Through Penn State Extension's weekly emails, participants will “walk” through eight counties each week. The emails will contain fun questions about the counties, Bracey said, plus have motivators to keep walking and strategies for eating more fruits and vegetables.

“Spring is a great time to get outside and be more active. Eight weeks can help turn those healthy behaviors into healthy habits. All of this will keep everyone moving toward a healthier lifestyle,” Bracey said.

This is the fifth year for the statewide program. Last year, about 1,000 people participated, but none were from Westmoreland County and only four from Allegheny County, Bracey said.

An exercise conversion chart is available to compute any physical activity that participants do, to the equivalent of miles logged for the program. While Everybody Walk Pa has a goal of the equivalent of at least 10 miles per week per person, there is no minimum requirement for participation.

Registration is required by April 1. The program will run from April 2 through May 27.

To register or learn more about this event, visit https://extension.psu.edu/everybody-walk-pa-2018 or contact Bracey at 570-836-3196 or kbracey@psu.edu.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

