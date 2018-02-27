Indiana County man pleads guilty in fatal shooting at Indiana party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana County man has pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge in the shooting death of an acquaintance during a March 25 party in Indiana Borough.

Matthew McNevin, 20, of Rayne, entered the plea Tuesday in the death of Carlos Eduardo Recalde-Campos, 21, of Indiana. He also pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault in the wounding of Samantha Jo Riley of Indiana, who was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after being shot in the ribcage.

Borough police said McNevin fired shots into a crowd near the front porch of an Oakland Avenue residence early on the morning of March 25. Recalde-Campos, who was shot at least twice, died at about 6 a.m. that day at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, McNevin allegedly told Jenna Dunsmore of Indiana, “I'm going to kill him,” before firing the shots.

Dunsmore told the Tribune-Review that McNevin, who hadn't been invited to the gathering, pushed her aside before the shooting.

Dunsmore, who said she was a friend of both Recalde-Campos and Riley, said the disagreement between McNevin and Recalde-Campos resulted from a fight the previous week.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said other charges against McNevin in the case will not be prosecuted, including an attempted homicide charge related to Riley's wound.

Prosecutors aren't sure they could prove McNevin had an intent to fatally harm Riley, Dougherty said. “She was an innocent bystander. He didn't know she was there,” he said.

McNevin is scheduled for sentencing May 11 before Indiana County President Judge William J. Martin. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, the assault charge a maximum of 20 years.

McNevin, who is being held without bail in the Indiana County Prison, additionally is charged with vandalism and fighting Nov. 1 at the lockup and assaulting a guard Nov. 26. Dougherty said he expects those charges to be resolved before McNevin's sentencing in the shooting.

Matthew James Ohler Jr., 20, of Indiana is accused of conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment stemming from the March 25 shooting. He is in the county prison awaiting trial.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.