Record-setting wet February giving way to wet start to March

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 5:21 a.m.
After a couple of dry days, there's only going to be a trace of rain on Wednesday, but this February has already secured its place as the wettest on record.

There was measurable rain on 20 of 28 days in February, and March will start much the same, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Modcelewski said Wednesday morning.

A total of 7.04 inches of rain was recorded for February, breaking the record of 6.52 inches that had stood since 1887.

There's only a low chance for rain around the area Wednesday afternoon, Modcelewski said. In most places, and for most of the time, it will be dry.

The warm temperatures will continue, with highs in the lower 60s on Wednesday, but that's going to change.

An area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley region on Thursday, and widespread rain is forecast, Modcelewski said. Between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected, but will be spread out over the course of the day and should not cause any additional flooding, he said.

Highs Thursday will be down into the mid-50s, but will fall into the upper 30s on Friday, when rain could mix with a bit of snow. No significant snow accumulation is expected around Pittsburgh, but there could be more in the Laurel Highlands and the ridges of West Virginia.

Gusty winds are possible Thursday night into Friday.

High temperatures are expected to be closer to the seasonal average of the low-to-mid 40s into next week.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

