Regional

High wind watch issued for Allegheny County as rain, snow approach

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 5:45 a.m.

Some rain, some wind, and some snow.

March is coming in like a lion.

Rain was expected to start in the Pittsburgh area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said Thursday morning.

It's going to be raining off-and-on early, becoming steadier in the mid-to-late morning.

About three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain is expected over the next 24 hours, but isn't expected to cause any major issues, Modzelewski said. There will be more rain further north.

The wind will be kicking up as a cold front moves through tonight.

Later Thursday morning, the weather service issued a high wind watch for Allegheny County, effective from 7 p.m. through Friday morning. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down, causing power outages.

The rain will change over to snow showers after midnight, Modzelewski said. No accumulation is expected in the Pittsburgh area.

More snow is expected in northern Pennsylvania and the mountains in West Virginia and Maryland, where a winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Three-to-six inches of snow could fall in those areas, with the most in the ridges.

A flood advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The river will rise to near 20 feet early Saturday afternoon. At that level, water is up to a foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore riverwalk.

The Mon Wharf parking area floods at 18 feet. Modzelewski said it should remain closed through the weekend.

Looking back, February was an interesting month for weather:

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

