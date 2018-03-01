Homewood man gets 5 years, 6 months in prison for failed pharmaceutical truck robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood will serve five and a half years in federal prison for his role brandishing a firearm during an attempted armed robbery of a pharmaceutical delivery van, federal proseuctors said Thursday.

David Lipinksi, 37, was convicted for trying to rob a vehicle en route to deliver pharmaceutical drugs to a Giant Eagle store in Richland.

U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak imposed a sentence of 68 months, in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

Two weeks ago, Lipinkisi's co-defendant, Anthony Bailey, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his role in the incident.

On April 27, 2016, Lipinski joined Bailey and Raymond Denson of Homewood in an attempted robbery that began by following a pharmaceutical delivery van from a warehouse in New Castle to its first stop, a Giant Eagle store at the Northtowne Square Shopping Center in Richland.

Lipinksi brandished a firearm while the other two men tried to force the driver into the truck, police said. The three men fled when the driver resisted.

Hampton police stopped the Lexus they were traveling in a short time later for traveling 70 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman prosecuted the case on behalf of the federal government, which credited its Project Safe Neighborhoods program with leading to Bailey's prosecution.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.