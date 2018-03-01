Donora man indicted as part of cocaine-marijuana distribution ring pleads guilty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of three Mon Valley men indicted Jan. 9 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh as part of an alleged multi-county drug ring pleaded guilty Thursday to a narcotics distribution charge.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Anthony Davis, 41, of Donora, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine before U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak.

In connection with the guilty plea, Brady said Hornak was advised that from about April 2017 to December 2017, Davis operated a cocaine “stash house” for a Los Angeles-to-Pennsylvania drug delivery organization that allegedly distributed drugs in Allegheny, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland counties.

Davis; Deaubre Lightfoot, 27, of Monessen, and Brandon Thomas, 38, of Donora, were indicted on drug charges after federal agents confiscated large amounts of cocaine and marijuana during Dec. 13 raids at their homes.

Lightfoot is charged with possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams — more than a pound — of cocaine. Davis and Thomas were charged with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine.

An FBI special agent reported in court documents that 1 kilogram of cocaine — 2.2 pounds — was found at Lightfoot's Pennsylvania Boulevard residence.

Davis stored large amounts of cocaine and marijuana, along with drug production and distribution materials, at his home, Brady said.

Hornak scheduled sentencing for June 8. The law provides for a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, Brady said.

Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior record, if any, of the defendant.

