Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
Regional

President Donald Trump to campaign in Western Pennsylvania next weekend

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, March 2, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves a Terrible Towel when taking the stage at Wright Automotive Field House on the campus of Ambridge Area Senior High School, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
President Donald Trump is planning to return to Western Pennsylvania next weekend for a campaign rally in Moon, campaign officials announced Friday.

Trump will appear at a rally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 at an Atlantic Aviation hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport.

"The President is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hard-working families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business," Trump campaign spokesman Michael Glassner said in a statement.

Trump's visit will come just three days before a highly anticipated congressional special election .

The president has endorsed Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone of Elizabeth to represent the 18th Congressional District. Saccone is pitted against Democrat Conor Lamb of Mt. Lebanon in a special election on March 13.

RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence raising more money for Rick Saccone

A campaign event originally was scheduled for last month in Ambridge, Beaver County, but Trump canceled the Feb. 21 event out of respect and sympathy for those affected by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that claimed 17 lives.

The Ambridge event had been billed as a celebratory rally.

On Thursday and Friday, Trump took to Twitter to tout economic progress and his newly imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium — a move drawing mixed responses from Republicans and the business community.

Next week's event will mark the 20th rally Trump has held in Pennsylvania and his fifth in the Pittsburgh region since 2015.

In June 2016, Trump visited the same place — Atlantic Aviation — in a pre-election campaign rally that drew more than 2,000 supporters.

Two days before he was elected president, Trump said he filled an Atlantic Aviation hanger to capacity with a crowd of about 9,000.

Trump last visited Pittsburgh on Jan. 18, when Air Force One touched down at the airport and Trump gave a 20-minute speech about eight miles away at H&K Equipment in North Fayette.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

