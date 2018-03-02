President Donald Trump to campaign in Western Pennsylvania next weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump is planning to return to Western Pennsylvania next weekend for a campaign rally in Moon, campaign officials announced Friday.

Trump will appear at a rally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 at an Atlantic Aviation hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport.

"The President is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hard-working families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business," Trump campaign spokesman Michael Glassner said in a statement.

Trump's visit will come just three days before a highly anticipated congressional special election .

The president has endorsed Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone of Elizabeth to represent the 18th Congressional District. Saccone is pitted against Democrat Conor Lamb of Mt. Lebanon in a special election on March 13.

Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

A campaign event originally was scheduled for last month in Ambridge, Beaver County, but Trump canceled the Feb. 21 event out of respect and sympathy for those affected by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that claimed 17 lives.

The Ambridge event had been billed as a celebratory rally.

On Thursday and Friday, Trump took to Twitter to tout economic progress and his newly imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium — a move drawing mixed responses from Republicans and the business community.

We must protect our country and our workers. Our steel industry is in bad shape. IF YOU DON'T HAVE STEEL, YOU DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Manufacturing growing at the fastest pace in almost two decades! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Jobless claims at a 49 year low! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Next week's event will mark the 20th rally Trump has held in Pennsylvania and his fifth in the Pittsburgh region since 2015.

In June 2016, Trump visited the same place — Atlantic Aviation — in a pre-election campaign rally that drew more than 2,000 supporters.

Two days before he was elected president, Trump said he filled an Atlantic Aviation hanger to capacity with a crowd of about 9,000.

Trump last visited Pittsburgh on Jan. 18, when Air Force One touched down at the airport and Trump gave a 20-minute speech about eight miles away at H&K Equipment in North Fayette.

