Salvation Army continues aid to tornado victims

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 12:15 a.m.
Worker Nico Johnson removes pieces of debris from a neighborhood off of North Gallatin Avenue on Feb. 16,in Uniontown. The National Weather Service confirmed that an F1 category tornado touched down causing a large swath of property damage.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Salvation Army said Friday it is continuing to help Fayette County residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged as a result of the EF1 tornado and torrential rains that slammed the region.

The Salvation Army said it has been feeding from 30-to-50 people for lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks on a daily basis since Feb. 17 at the Uniontown Holiday In Express, where they are living until they can find alternate housing. The storm destroyed 22 residents and caused major damage to nine other properties, while 187 sustained minor damage.

“This will continue until the families have been able to find alternate housing with assistance of HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development), which is expected to occur within the next week,” The Salvation Army stated.

The organization also has distributed 45 flood clean up kits, numerous other cleaning supplies, and provided food and beverages for volunteers and clients during the two-day Multi Agency Resource Center on Feb. 26 and 27. At that resources center, the Salvation Army distributed $10,000 in gift cards to those whose homes were assessed as affected, and took applications for another $2,000 to be given later in the week.

Those who were assessed as affected but have not yet reached out to The Salvation Army can still request financial support at the location at 32 W. Fayette Street in Uniontown.

Those wishing to donate to provide assistance to help affected victims rebuild their lives can send checks, with “Uniontown Disaster Relief” indicated in the remittance advice of the check, to: Uniontown Salvation Army Worship & Service Center, PO Box 1026, Uniontown, PA 15401.

Credit Card donations are being accepted online at: salvationarmywpa.org/disaster One hundred percent of all funds donated for disaster relief are used for their intended purpose, with no administration costs deducted.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

