Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Arrest made for alleged threat against Blackhawk School District

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, March 5, 2018, 5:12 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Police took a juvenile suspect into custody early Monday in connection with an alleged social-media threat that closed Blackhawk School District in Beaver County.

The district announced Sunday night that it canceled classes for Monday after becoming aware of threatening messages. South Beaver police said Monday that they arrested a juvenile male and transported him to a juvenile detention center in connection with the threats.

"We were made aware of statements made on social media that have caused concern for many of our residents," Blackhawk officials wrote in a statement on the district's website and Facebook page shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. "We are committed to school safety and as a result feel it is in the best interest of the students and the district as a whole to cancel school on Monday."

South Beaver police Chief Dan McLean said the district contacted his department at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The Beaver County District Attorney's Office approved charging the juvenile with making terroristic threats. Police did not identify him because of his age.

With the help of state police, the juvenile was taken into custody at about 2 a.m., McLean said.

Neither the district nor police would indicate whether any specific buildings or individuals were threatened. The district has about 2,400 students across five schools.

An online threat also canceled classes in the Apollo-Ridge School District on Monday after discovering a threatening Instagram post that also circulated on Snapchat. A bomb threat written in a bathroom spurred an evacuation at West Hempfield Elementary School on Monday morning.

Threats against schools across the region and nation have spiked since a school shooting killed 17 in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 14.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me