Arrest made for alleged threat against Blackhawk School District

Police took a juvenile suspect into custody early Monday in connection with an alleged social-media threat that closed Blackhawk School District in Beaver County.

The district announced Sunday night that it canceled classes for Monday after becoming aware of threatening messages. South Beaver police said Monday that they arrested a juvenile male and transported him to a juvenile detention center in connection with the threats.

"We were made aware of statements made on social media that have caused concern for many of our residents," Blackhawk officials wrote in a statement on the district's website and Facebook page shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. "We are committed to school safety and as a result feel it is in the best interest of the students and the district as a whole to cancel school on Monday."

South Beaver police Chief Dan McLean said the district contacted his department at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The Beaver County District Attorney's Office approved charging the juvenile with making terroristic threats. Police did not identify him because of his age.

With the help of state police, the juvenile was taken into custody at about 2 a.m., McLean said.

Neither the district nor police would indicate whether any specific buildings or individuals were threatened. The district has about 2,400 students across five schools.

An online threat also canceled classes in the Apollo-Ridge School District on Monday after discovering a threatening Instagram post that also circulated on Snapchat. A bomb threat written in a bathroom spurred an evacuation at West Hempfield Elementary School on Monday morning.

Threats against schools across the region and nation have spiked since a school shooting killed 17 in Parkland, Fla. Feb. 14.

