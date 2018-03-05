Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Gas prices fall in Pittsburgh, rise nationally

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 5, 2018, 8:12 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Gas prices are coming down in Pittsburgh, but drivers are paying a lot more than they were a year ago.

Average retail gasoline prices in Pittsburgh have fallen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 731 outlets in Pittsburgh.

While about 7 cents lower than a month ago, prices were 28.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago.

This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.52, according to GasBuddy.

The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

The national average was up for the first time in a month, said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

There are early signs that gas prices could be about to rise because of the number of refineries out for maintenance and stronger demand than last year, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

