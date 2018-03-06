Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Indiana Police seize 40 pounds of marijuana in raid

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 5:15 a.m.
Homer City K9 officer Thor with cash and 40 pounds of suspected marijuana seized by Indiana Borough Police in a raid Monday evening.
Indiana Borough Police seized about 40 pounds of marijuana and arrested a man in a raid Monday evening, officials said.

According to a news release from the police department, officers from Indiana, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Indiana County Drug Task Force and a Homer City K-9 raided an apartment on Philadelphia Street shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. Officers serving the search warrant seized about 40 pounds of pot, more than $16,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Apartment resident Joshua M. Pentz Jr., 21, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police took Pentz to the Indiana County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

