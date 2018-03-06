Hopewell grad removed from Florida teaching job after racist podcast discovered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hopewell High School graduate who was teaching middle school social studies in Florida finds herself at the center of controversy after being outed this week by the Huffington Post as the host and producer of a podcast advocating white supremacy.

Dayanna Volitich espoused white nationalist views in her podcast, Unapologetic, and claimed among other things that Islam legitimizes terrorist behavior and terrorist attacks will continue until Muslims are eradicated. She bragged how she hid her views from school administrators and then, after being outed, claimed that the podcast was satire, The Washington Post reported .

Volitich's employer, Citrus County School District, removed her from the classroom and launched an investigation after becoming aware of her social media activity. She taught at Crystal River Middle School, about 80 miles north of Tampa.

Volitich used the alias Tiana Dalichov in her podcast, which has since been taken down. She used the alias on two Facebook pages, as well as Twitter and YouTube.

Volitich could not be reached. A phone number listed for her in Florida has been disconnected.

In a 2010 article in the Beaver County Times , Volitich, then a Hopewell senior and keyboardist in the school's jazz orchestra, said she was interested in pursuing a music career.

She earned a bachelor's degree in history from Ohio State University and had been pursuing a master's in educational studies at Johns Hopkins University when she applied for a teaching job in the Florida school district, the Citrus County Chronicle reported .

