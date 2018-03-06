Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Governor responds to acid spill after train strikes truck in Washington County

Matthew Santoni and Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
State officials are monitoring the acid spill caused by a train hitting a tractor-trailer on State Route 88 in Centerville, Washington County Tuesday morning.

"The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is engaged and working with county emergency personnel to ensure the continued safety of residents in the area," Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement. "I am in contact with PEMA and the Department of Environmental Protection and we are closely monitoring the situation. We will continue to update the public in that area as responders work to secure the situation."

Residents and businesses were evacuated following the crash.

The Red Cross of Western PA provided relief services for those who had to leave their homes.

The train hit a truck carrying more than 22 tons of hydrochloric acid at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday according to Washington County 911.

Hazmat teams were called to the scene. State Route 88 and other nearby roads were closed.

The truck driver was injured and taken by LifeFlight to a hospital

Area residents with questions should contact the Washington County Emergency Management Agency at 724-228-6700.

Matthew Santoni and Jacob Tierney are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Santoni at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni. Reach Tierney at 724 836 6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @Soolseem.

