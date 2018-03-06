Governor responds to acid spill after train strikes truck in Washington County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State officials are monitoring the acid spill caused by a train hitting a tractor-trailer on State Route 88 in Centerville, Washington County Tuesday morning.

"The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is engaged and working with county emergency personnel to ensure the continued safety of residents in the area," Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement. "I am in contact with PEMA and the Department of Environmental Protection and we are closely monitoring the situation. We will continue to update the public in that area as responders work to secure the situation."

Residents and businesses were evacuated following the crash.

The Red Cross of Western PA provided relief services for those who had to leave their homes.

We currently are en route to assist those who have been evacuated from their home due to the train that crashed into a truck in Centerville (Washington County). Our crew will provide relief services until they are able to return to their homes. — Red Cross Western PA (@RedCrossWPA) March 6, 2018

The train hit a truck carrying more than 22 tons of hydrochloric acid at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday according to Washington County 911.

Hazmat teams were called to the scene. State Route 88 and other nearby roads were closed.

The truck driver was injured and taken by LifeFlight to a hospital

Area residents with questions should contact the Washington County Emergency Management Agency at 724-228-6700.

