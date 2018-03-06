Memorial service planned Wednesday for SCI-Somerset guard killed last month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel will deliver remarks at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Cambria County for a SCI-Somerset corrections officer who allegedly was killed by an inmate in February.

The memorial service for Sgt. Mark J. Baserman, 60, will be held in the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's Sports Center, 450 Schoolhouse Road, according to a media advisory issued by the Department of Corrections.

Prior to the service, a large procession featuring honor guard units from across the country and Canada, as well as EMS staff, fire trucks and a Pennsylvania State Police mounted unit, will be held as busses arrive at the sports center carrying Baserman's co-workers.

The Department of Corrections advised members of the public who wish to attend the service to arrive early and to carpool if possible, since there is limited parking and seating available in the facility.

Baserman, of Johnstown, died Feb. 26 from injuries he sustained during a Feb. 15 assault by inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick , authorities said.

Kendrick, 22, who is serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, has been charged with homicide.

The department of corrections said the public can live stream the service at: http://pacast.com/players/live_doc.asp

