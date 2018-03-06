Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Memorial service planned Wednesday for SCI-Somerset guard killed last month

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

State Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel will deliver remarks at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Cambria County for a SCI-Somerset corrections officer who allegedly was killed by an inmate in February.

The memorial service for Sgt. Mark J. Baserman, 60, will be held in the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's Sports Center, 450 Schoolhouse Road, according to a media advisory issued by the Department of Corrections.

Prior to the service, a large procession featuring honor guard units from across the country and Canada, as well as EMS staff, fire trucks and a Pennsylvania State Police mounted unit, will be held as busses arrive at the sports center carrying Baserman's co-workers.

The Department of Corrections advised members of the public who wish to attend the service to arrive early and to carpool if possible, since there is limited parking and seating available in the facility.

Baserman, of Johnstown, died Feb. 26 from injuries he sustained during a Feb. 15 assault by inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick , authorities said.

Kendrick, 22, who is serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, has been charged with homicide.

The department of corrections said the public can live stream the service at: http://pacast.com/players/live_doc.asp

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me