Regional

Snow mixes with rain for morning commute

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 5:15 a.m.
A parishioner makes his way into Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg during a rainy evening for Ash Wednesday services on Feb. 14, 2018 in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Snowflakes could fly during the Pittsburgh region's Wednesday morning commute but shouldn't cause more than wet roads for most of the area, forecasters said.

Morning rain could be mixed with snowflakes, particularly to the north and in higher elevations, but temperatures are generally warm enough that nothing should accumulate around the rest of the region, said Rich Redmond, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Moon.

"The temperatures are generally above freezing, so anything that's falling is probably melting as soon as it hits," he said. "Any accumulation today will be pretty far north, around I-80, as well as in the ridges."

But the areas to the north did get hit by snow, with PennDOT reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Clarion County. District 10 spokeswoman Deborah Casadei reported that weather-related incidents had closed Route 28 between Poverty Hill Road and Calhoun School Road in Armstrong County, and Route 85 was closed between Ambrose Road and Five Points Road in Washington Township, Indiana County.

The rain and any snow mixed in should taper off by 9 a.m. around Pittsburgh, Redmond said, and temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 30s.

The snow is unrelated to the coastal weather system socking the eastern part of Pennsylvania that's caused a clampdown on empty tractor-trailers, tandem trailers and RVs on interstates in that part of the state.

A weather system coming from the Great Lakes will move into the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing colder temperatures and a stronger chance for accumulating snowfall.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

