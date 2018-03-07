Cleanup continues in Centerville after train crash spills acid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crews returned on Wednesday to the Washington County scene where a train crashed a day earlier into a tractor-trailer carrying more than 22 tons of hydrochloric acid, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of State Route 88 and Maple Glenn Road in Centerville.

The truck's driver was flown via medical helicopter to a trauma center, two people aboard the train were taken to a local hospital and eight others were treated at the scene for exposure to the acid, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

A Washington County 911 supervisor said all roads and homes were reopened. Residents returned home Tuesday night after an evacuation, authorities said.

Crews will work to remove wreckage of the truck from alongside the train tracks and clean up any soil contaminated by the spilled acid, a 911 supervisor said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.