Another buyer to challenge Pirates owner Bob Nutting for Charleston newspaper

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting walks to the dugout before the start of the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The owner of a group of daily newspapers in southern West Virginia has been identified as a qualified bidder for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The (Huntington, W.Va.) Herald-Dispatch reported.

The Gazette-Mail, West Virginia's largest newspaper, entered bankruptcy in January.

HD Media Co. LLC, owner of The Herald-Dispatch, was identified as an interested buyer of the Gazette-Mail in court documents filed Tuesday. The filing said debtors determined HD Media to be a qualified bidder.

Bob Nutting, who owns the Pittsburgh Pirates and more than 40 daily newspapers, bid nearly $11 million for the newspaper last month. Three additional potential buyers placed bids, the Gazette-Mail reported last week.

An auction for the Charleston newspaper will take place Thursday in Charleston. A hearing is scheduled for Friday to approve the purchase agreement and related matters.

