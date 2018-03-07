Another buyer to challenge Pirates owner Bob Nutting for Charleston newspaper
Updated 6 hours ago
The owner of a group of daily newspapers in southern West Virginia has been identified as a qualified bidder for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The (Huntington, W.Va.) Herald-Dispatch reported.
The Gazette-Mail, West Virginia's largest newspaper, entered bankruptcy in January.
HD Media Co. LLC, owner of The Herald-Dispatch, was identified as an interested buyer of the Gazette-Mail in court documents filed Tuesday. The filing said debtors determined HD Media to be a qualified bidder.
Bob Nutting, who owns the Pittsburgh Pirates and more than 40 daily newspapers, bid nearly $11 million for the newspaper last month. Three additional potential buyers placed bids, the Gazette-Mail reported last week.
An auction for the Charleston newspaper will take place Thursday in Charleston. A hearing is scheduled for Friday to approve the purchase agreement and related matters.