Snow showers possible Thursday, accumulation overnight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh region could see snow showers Thursday, but nothing should accumulate for most of the area until late Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The snow showers will be mainly in the evening and are only expected to leave 1 to 2 inches of accumulation for most of the area, said Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's office in Moon. Some areas to the north and east could see heavier accumulation, with an additional inch possible in Indiana County during the evening commute and 4 to 6 inches of snow in the mountains.

"It's also going to be breezy, so there may be a little bit of blowing snow around," Hendricks said. "There may be gusts of up to 25 mph."

The Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas to the north, east and southeast of Pittsburgh for Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

More snow on the way later today and into Friday. Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of the area. Snow bands tonight. Depending on where they develop, the advisory may need to be expanded. Wide range of snow accumulations for the entire area. pic.twitter.com/rmjmzSAWeW — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 8, 2018

Temperatures will remain cold until the weekend, which also should be dry until the chance of more snow showers Monday, Hendricks said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.