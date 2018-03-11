Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trib Total Media CEO Jennifer Bertetto named to national board

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 12:24 a.m.
Jennifer Bertetto, president and CEO of Trib Total Media.
Jennifer Bertetto, president and CEO of Trib Total Media.

Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto has been named to the board of directors of the News Media Alliance, a trade group representing more than 2,100 news organizations across the United States.

“I was invited to join the board last fall due to the impression our company is making within the industry and our bold moves to transform ourselves. It is quite an honor for our company to be represented,” Bertetto said.

The Washington, D.C.-based News Media Alliance was created in 1992 through the merger of seven trade associations representing the newspaper industry. Originally known as the Newspaper Association of America, the organization's name and mission now reflect the ever-changing nature of an industry that includes print and digital news outlets and ones such as Trib Total Media that work across an increasing array of platforms.

Its board oversees efforts by the alliance to address challenges and opportunities facing the news industry, including press freedom, public policy and legal matters, advertising growth, new sources of revenue and audience development across all platforms.

Bertetto joins a board that includes executives from organizations including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Newsday, Tronc Inc., The McClatchy Co., GateHouse Media Inc. and CNHI.

In addition to joining the board, Bertetto will be part of the News Media Alliance's research and communications team and innovationXchange roundtable. The latter initiative focuses on a broad range of issues related to digital innovation in the news industry, from finding ways to boost online revenue and subscribers to developing alternate sources of revenue and better ways to measure success in engaging audiences.

Bertetto, 41, joined the Tribune-Review as a local sales representative shortly after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1997. She held various positions, including sales manager, advertising director and chief operating officer, before being named president and CEO of Trib Total Media in January 2015. She and her husband live in Lower Burrell.

