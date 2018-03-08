Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Low-interest loans being sought by governor for Uniontown tornado victims

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Housing debris is scattered through the yards of home near North Gallatin Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown. A tornado touched down on Thursday night causing large swaths of property damage.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Housing debris is scattered through the yards of home near North Gallatin Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown. A tornado touched down on Thursday night causing large swaths of property damage.

Updated 12 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf has requested the U.S. Small Business Administration declare disasters in parts of Fayette County that were affected by a rare February tornado .

If the administration approves the request, affected property owners could apply for low-interest loans, according to a news release.

In total, 218 structures in the Uniontown area sustained some level of damage — 22 were destroyed , nine were heavily damaged, 73 had minor damage and 114 mainly need to be cleaned up.

The Feb. 15 EF1 tornado brought wind gusts at 7 p.m. of up to 105 mph, ripping roofs from homes and businesses, toppling trees and leaving debris strewn in the streets. Damage was centered around North Gallatin Avenue.

Evaluations conducted by city, county and state authorities showed that more than 38 of the structures involved have a certain amount of uninsured losses, qualifying the area for the loans, according to the release. Property owners will be notified if the administration approves the governor's request.

State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said the tornado damage did not meet the disaster threshold for FEMA assitance but may quality for SBA loan assistance.

“I want to thank Gov. Wolf for this action and cordially and personally invite him to Uniontown to have a look at the damage this tornado wreaked upon the community,” Dowling said. “He is taking the next step to aid those who have been affected by this storm.”

Among those assisting the displaced are the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the Fayette County Community Action Agency. Some people are still being put up in motels while they seek housing assitance.

Staff writer Stephen Huba contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me