Study funded for new ATV trail in Brady's Bend Township, Armstrong County

The state is funding a trail study for all-terrain vehicles in Brady's Bend Township, Armstrong County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded a $154,000 grant split between the Brady's Bend project and a campground and ATV park in Lawrence county.

The awards were among only three recipients in the state for ATV trails, equipment and related facilities.

DCNR administers the grants, which are paid for by an ATV registration fee.

Almost all ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a title issued by DCNR.

Pennsylvania has around 279,000 registered ATVs.

The grants help improve ATV riding opportunities, according to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

“ATV trails draw visitors and can have a positive economic impact on nearby communities,” she said in a press release.

DCNR can award grants two times each year to federal and state agencies, municipalities and profit and nonprofit organizations for trail development on county, municipal, non-profit and private lands.

