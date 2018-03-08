Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Study funded for new ATV trail in Brady's Bend Township, Armstrong County

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | Tribune-Review

Updated 6 hours ago

The state is funding a trail study for all-terrain vehicles in Brady's Bend Township, Armstrong County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded a $154,000 grant split between the Brady's Bend project and a campground and ATV park in Lawrence county.

The awards were among only three recipients in the state for ATV trails, equipment and related facilities.

DCNR administers the grants, which are paid for by an ATV registration fee.

Almost all ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a title issued by DCNR.

Pennsylvania has around 279,000 registered ATVs.

The grants help improve ATV riding opportunities, according to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

“ATV trails draw visitors and can have a positive economic impact on nearby communities,” she said in a press release.

DCNR can award grants two times each year to federal and state agencies, municipalities and profit and nonprofit organizations for trail development on county, municipal, non-profit and private lands.

Visit DCNR's ATV Riding In State Forests webpage and ExplorePAtrails.com for ATV recreational opportunities in Pennsylvania.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me