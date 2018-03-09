Overnight snow leaves some Pittsburgh-region roads slick

Overnight snow showers left some roads slick Friday morning, but there should be little to no additional accumulation outside the northern counties or eastern ridges, forecasters said.

Most of the region got an inch or less from the snow showers that started Thursday evening, though the snow caused some icy spots: Allegheny County officials tweeted that there was a six- or seven-vehicle pile-up due to icy road conditions on Ohio River Boulevard/Route 65 at California Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that ramps from Bigelow Boulevard to the Veterans Bridge were temporarily closed and several vehicles slid or got stranded there overnight.

Most main roads were being plowed and treated by the start of the Friday morning commute, though secondary roads and back roads may still be snow-covered.

Lee Hendricks, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Moon, said scattered snow bands may still move across the region but accumulations should be done for Pittsburgh and the counties immediately surrounding it. Counties along the Interstate 80 corridor and in the higher elevations to the east were still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m., with the possibility of another inch or so of accumulation, he said.

Scattered snow showers will continue today. Additional accumulations mainly limited to along/north of I-80 and along the ridges. pic.twitter.com/Y3OVPVJI1o — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 9, 2018

Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s before falling back into the 20s tonight. Winds will be gusty — up to 25 mph surrounding Pittsburgh and 35 mph to the north and east — creating the possibility of blowing snow that could re-cover roads and freeze, especially when it gets colder in the evening, Hendricks said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.