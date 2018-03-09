Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Overnight snow leaves some Pittsburgh-region roads slick

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, March 9, 2018, 5:54 a.m.
A Hampton Township plow truck waits to be loaded before heading to treat the roads.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A Hampton Township plow truck waits to be loaded before heading to treat the roads.

Updated 3 hours ago

Overnight snow showers left some roads slick Friday morning, but there should be little to no additional accumulation outside the northern counties or eastern ridges, forecasters said.

Most of the region got an inch or less from the snow showers that started Thursday evening, though the snow caused some icy spots: Allegheny County officials tweeted that there was a six- or seven-vehicle pile-up due to icy road conditions on Ohio River Boulevard/Route 65 at California Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that ramps from Bigelow Boulevard to the Veterans Bridge were temporarily closed and several vehicles slid or got stranded there overnight.

Most main roads were being plowed and treated by the start of the Friday morning commute, though secondary roads and back roads may still be snow-covered.

Lee Hendricks, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Moon, said scattered snow bands may still move across the region but accumulations should be done for Pittsburgh and the counties immediately surrounding it. Counties along the Interstate 80 corridor and in the higher elevations to the east were still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m., with the possibility of another inch or so of accumulation, he said.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s before falling back into the 20s tonight. Winds will be gusty — up to 25 mph surrounding Pittsburgh and 35 mph to the north and east — creating the possibility of blowing snow that could re-cover roads and freeze, especially when it gets colder in the evening, Hendricks said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me