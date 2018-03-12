Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Gas prices down in Pittsburgh, but a surge is expected

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 12, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Average retail gas prices in Pittsburgh have gone down by 2.7 cents per gallon in the price week, to an average of $2.79 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy and its daily survey of 731 gas outlets in Pittsburgh.

While 7.5 cents lower than a month ago, prices were about 27 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago.

Local prices are higher than the national average of $2.51 per gallon, which is down 1 cent from a week ago. The national average has fallen 5 cents per gallon during the last month, but is 22 cents higher than a year ago.

West Virginia also saw a decrease, down 3.1 cents per gallon to $2.49. But other areas saw increases — Akron up 5.3 cents to $2.33, and Cleveland up 7.7 cents to $2.38.

“Oil prices remain volatile yet several dollars off recent highs. Gasoline prices remain in somewhat of a limbo as a result, with a mixed bag at pumps across the United States,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Thus far, we have seen a market that's lacked solid upward movement when it usually sees exactly that,” he said. “This could lend weight to oil prices being too high, but at the same time, we continue to see if any major disruptions occur at U.S. refineries to offset any devaluation in the price of oil. So far the balance is in the middle, but threats remain in the months ahead — we're still expecting a surge, so motorists aren't off the hook by any means yet.”

For live fuel price averages, visit this site .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

