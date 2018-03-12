Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

On special election eve, Trump Jr. stumps for Rick Saccone, tours chocolate factory in Western Pa.

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, March 12, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr. sits down with Rick Saccone while campaigning at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Donald Trump Jr. sits down with Rick Saccone while campaigning at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by members of the media inside of Sarris Candies while campaigning with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by members of the media inside of Sarris Candies while campaigning with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Rick Saccone campaigns with Donald Trump Jr. at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rick Saccone campaigns with Donald Trump Jr. at Sarris Candies in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by members of the media inside of Sarris Candies while campaigning with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by members of the media inside of Sarris Candies while campaigning with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr. tours Sarris Candies with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Donald Trump Jr. tours Sarris Candies with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr. tours Sarris Candies with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Donald Trump Jr. tours Sarris Candies with Rick Saccone while campaigning in Canonsburg on March 12, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. toured Sarris Candies in Canonsburg Monday afternoon, sampling chocolates and ice cream while criticizing Democrats and encouraging the company's workers to vote for congressional candidate Rick Saccone.

Trump Jr.'s message to voters, delivered the day before the Tuesday special election between Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in the 18th District, mirrored the one his father delivered in a Pittsburgh International Airport hangar Saturday — the administration needs Republicans in Congress to support the president's agenda.

“Just because my father's not on the ticket, they have to show up and vote,” he said.

Norm Candelore, a Sarris manager, led Trump Jr. and Saccone through the chocolate factory, which was preparing for Easter with racks of chocolate bunnies, eggs and baskets. Candelore said the company, founded in 1960, has added 80 jobs since Congress passed a tax reform plan championed by Trump.

Candelore said the company had been successful for decades, but that changes in the tax bill prompted management to hire permanent workers when in the past they would have taken on temporary staff.

Saccone and Trump Jr. chatted and took photos with employees on the tour, attended by dozens of local and national reporters covering the 18th District race, which has been cast as a bellwether for November midterms in which Democrats hope to gain seats in Congress.

Trump Jr. said the administration needs support from Republicans like Saccone to keep at bay the Democrats, whom he called obstructionists and the “party of dependence.”

He credited his father with recent job growth numbers and economic policies he said benefit the region's coal miners and steelworkers.

“We are the guys creating jobs,” he said.

Trump this week signed orders imposing tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports, a move he said would help reduce trade deficits.

Trump Jr. said his father's policies would help bring back businesses that have relocated overseas, saying, “I've been sick of watching other people in foreign lands living our American dream.”

Saccone reiterated his support for Trump, which has been a key feature of his campaign, alluding to his Air Force service and saying that he would be “flying wingman” for the president. He said he has not yet disagreed with the president on any policy issues.

A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Lamb leading Saccone by 2 to 7 percentage points, depending on turnout. Three percent of likely voters were undecided. Other recent polls have shown the race to be within a few percentage points in a district that Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016.

Saccone dismissed the polls, saying he has found voters to be supportive of him on the campaign trail.

Tuesday's election is being held to replace former Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in the fall. The winner will serve out the rest of Murphy's term, which runs through the end of the year.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me