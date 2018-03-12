Wife dies from stab wounds days after husband succumbed in Indiana County fight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the second victim of a fight in White Township, Indiana County that left two dead from stab wounds.

Brenda Kay Zelenski, 59, died just before 9 p.m. Sunday, after more than a week in the hospital.

Her husband, Daniel Zelenski, 66, was pronounced dead of stab wounds at his home March 3.

The nature of the altercation is unknown, but investigators believe the Zelenskis were the only ones involved.

There are no other suspects.

State troopers responded to the 300 block of Saddlebrook Drive around 8:15 a.m. March 3, where they found Daniel Zelenski dead.

Brenda Zelenski had fled to a neighbor's house. The neighbor called police.

Brenda Zelenski was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.