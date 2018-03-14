Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Lamb widens lead with absentee ballots from Washington, Greene counties

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
A confident Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A confident Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb supporters react as Lamb is introduced to speak after apparently winning a special congressional district election. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb supporters react as Lamb is introduced to speak after apparently winning a special congressional district election. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb's supporters react after he declared victory in a special election inside of campaign headquarters for the night, the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb's supporters react after he declared victory in a special election inside of campaign headquarters for the night, the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb supporters react as Lamb is introduced to speak after apparently winning a special congressional district election. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb supporters react as Lamb is introduced to speak after apparently winning a special congressional district election. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb supporters watch as the results of the special election in the 18th Congressional District are displayed on screens inside the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil on March 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb supporters watch as the results of the special election in the 18th Congressional District are displayed on screens inside the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil on March 13, 2018.
Conor Lamb greets his supporters following his apparent victory in a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb greets his supporters following his apparent victory in a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb supporters react as Lamb is introduced to speak after apparently winning a special congressional district election. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb supporters react as Lamb is introduced to speak after apparently winning a special congressional district election. He spoke at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Conor Lamb speaks to his supporters after a special congressional district election at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe in Cecil in the early morning hours of March 14, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

A tally of about 1,400 absentee ballots in Washington and Greene counties Wednesday morning increased Democrat Conor Lamb's razor-thin lead in Western Pennsylvania's special congressional election to 627 votes, according to unofficial results.

Lamb collected 609 of the absentee ballots cast in Washington County, compared with 547 for Republican Rick Saccone and six for Libertarian Drew Miller, said Assistant Elections Director Melanie Ostrander.

In Greene County, Lamb picked up 93 more votes from absentee ballots, Saccone got 107 and Miller received one, the county's elections website showed.

Districtwide, that unofficially gives Lamb 113,813 votes, Saccone 113,186 and Miller 1,379. Lamb leads Saccone by 0.27 percentage points.

An undetermined number of provisional and military ballots remain uncounted. Elections officials in the congressional district's four counties said the number of those ballots are typically small and likely would not change the outcome of the race.

Westmoreland County Elections Director Beth Lechman said the county has about 20 provisional ballots to count and had received 23 military ballots. Nearly 72,000 people voted in Westmoreland on Tuesday — about a third of all votes cast in the congressional district.

The district includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties.

The counties' elections departments will begin a formal review of results on Friday before they are certified and made official in a process that could take days or weeks. That doesn't include potential appeals or demands for recounts.

Although the Western Pennsylvania's pivotal special election race for Congress remained too close to call hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Lamb declared victory in a speech to supporters about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

At the time, Lamb had collected 49.8 percent of the votes counted compared with Saccone's 49.6 percent with all of the district's 593 precincts reporting, according to unofficial tallies. Only 579 votes separated the candidates then.

Lamb, a former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps officer with two Ivy League degrees, was considered a longshot when he emerged as the Democratic nominee to run in the race to replace former Congressman Tim Murphy, a Republican who resigned in October amid an extramarital scandal.

Murphy easily won eight elections and Donald Trump carried the district by 19 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election, despite a Democratic voter registration edge of about 24,000.

Related Content
Lamb declares victory in tight special election with hundreds of ballots uncounted 
Western Pennsylvania's pivotal special election race for Congress between Conor Lamb and Rick Saccone remained too close to call early Wednesday, but Lamb declared victory ...
Westmoreland County voter turnout hit 44% in special election
Westmoreland County voter turnout in Tuesday's special election for the 18th Congressional District reached 44 percent, election officials said. Nearly 72,000 ballots were cast in the ...
Western Pennsylvania's special election: Here's what happens next
Mt. Lebanon Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory in Western Pennsylvania's special election for the 18th Congressional District five hours after polls closed Tuesday night. The outcome ...
Trib editorial: Lamb-Saccone race provides takeaways for candidates, voters
Pennsylvania's squeaker special election for the 18th Congressional District, drawing national attention but no definitive winner by daybreak Wednesday, undeniably signals trouble for Team Trump. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me